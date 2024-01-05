Tajikistan to host regular session of Interstate Council for Hydrometeorology of CIS

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. Tajikistan's Dushanbe is set to host the 35th session of the Interstate Council for Hydrometeorology of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) this year, Trend reports.

The session of the council will be attended by ten CIS member countries, according to Tajikistan's Hydrometeorology Agency. In addition, delegates from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will be present as observers at all council sessions.

The CIS Interstate Council for Hydrometeorology was created on February 8, 1992, by the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Hydrometeorology. This agreement was one of the first intergovernmental treaties promoting sectoral cooperation within the framework of the CIS.

The importance of its foundation stemmed from the need to gather reliable hydrometeorological information on a regular basis in order to effectively grow economies, ensure population safety, and strengthen the defense capabilities of CIS member nations.