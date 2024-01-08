Tajikistan, Iran discuss investing in future partnership areas

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 8. The discussion of investment projects in potential collaboration areas took place in Iran with the participation of Rustam Emomali, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan and Mayor of Dushanbe, and Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

Tajikistan's Parliament identified energy, transportation, machinery, food, mining, medicines, and agricultural product processing as areas of potential collaboration.

The discussion covered a wide range of important topics of Tajikistan-Iran collaboration, including interparliamentary connections. The emphasis was on Tajikistan and Iran's continued steady improvement in bilateral relations across a variety of mutually beneficial industries. Consistent high-level meetings and interactions were recognized as critical to successfully moving this process ahead.

The parties stressed the role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation in strengthening economic connections.

To strengthen cultural ties, the expansion of cooperation in higher education, research, and technology was recognized as significant. The sides also highlighted the importance of exchanges of experience between healthcare professionals, direct connections between scientific medical institutions of both countries, and continuing to organize cultural events.