Tajikistan, China review attracting investments in Dushanbe's transport infrastructure

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 19. Attracting Chinese investments in the development of the transportation infrastructure of Tajikistan's capital was discussed in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to the press-service of the Executive body of the state of Dushanbe city, the issues were discussed during a meeting between the First Deputy Chairman of Dushanbe, Jamshed Tabarzoda, and the Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan, Ji Shumin.

Throughout the meeting, the parties discussed the level of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the prospects of mutually beneficial connections in various fields of interest.

Meanwhile, during a forum on entrepreneurship and trade-economic cooperation between Tajikistan and China, it was noted that trade turnover between the countries reached $1.06 billion from January through September 2023, which is a 10.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

China's share in Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover stood at 20.7 percent, making it the second-largest trading partner.