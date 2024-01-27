Tajikistan highlights industrial sector growth in 2023

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 27. A total of 729 new industrial enterprises were put into operation in Tajikistan in 2023, Trend reports.

This information was shared during an extended session of the Tajikistan government, where a detailed examination of the country's socio-economic development results for 2023 took place and key objectives for 2024 were outlined.

It was noted that new industrial facilities and workshops launched in Tajikistan last year resulted in the creation of over 4,800 new job opportunities. Industrial production in the country increased by 12 percent in 2023, compared to 2022.

Additionally, it was emphasized that, with the aim of ensuring sustainable development in the energy sector and meeting set goals, Tajikistan successfully implemented 11 state investment projects, totaling 15.8 billion somoni ($1.444 billion) in 2023.

As a result of the government's measures in the reporting year, electricity production in Tajikistan increased by 461 million kWh compared to 2022.

Tajikistan is now implementing a rapid industrialization strategy for 2022-2026. In January 2022, President Rahmon named this period the 'Years of Industrial Development,' with ambitious intentions to raise industrial output by 2.5 times in five years. The target for 2026 is 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion), up from 38.8 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021.