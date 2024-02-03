Türkiye reveals Tajik citizen's name suspected in Istanbul terrorist attack

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan Materials 3 February 2024 12:24 (UTC +04:00)
Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 3. The name of the Tajik citizen suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack on a church in Istanbul has been revealed, Trend reports.

"In the course of the investigation initiated by the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office in connection with the murder of our citizen Tuncer Cihan during the service at Saint Mary (Santa Maria) Church in the Sarıyer district of Istanbul, a decision was made to arrest 25 suspects, including Amirjon Khalikov (a citizen of Tajikistan) and David Tanduev (a Russian citizen)," wrote Türkiye's Minister of Justice, Yılmaz Tunc, on X.

He said that arrest warrants were issued for them on charges of membership in a terrorist group and intentional murder. Nine other suspects were released under judicial control.

On January 28, two masked men carried out an armed attack on a Catholic church in the northern part of Istanbul, resulting in the death of a Turkish citizen. Türkiye's Minister of Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, stated that the terrorist group ISIS was involved in the attack on the church. A total of 60 individuals were detained as part of the investigation, with 26 of them handed over to the migration department for subsequent deportation.

