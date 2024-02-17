Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajik President calls for action to address electricity losses in country

Tajikistan Materials 17 February 2024 14:18 (UTC +04:00)
Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 17. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has expressed concern over the significant losses of electricity in the country, Trend reports.

He made these remarks during his address to the government, where the results of the country's socio-economic development in January 2024 were reviewed.

While acknowledging substantial progress in the country's energy sector, President Rahmon issued specific directives to the government, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the energy companies, and local executive authorities to address existing shortcomings.

In particular, it was emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure uninterrupted and efficient operation of the country's economic and social sectors, especially during the winter and spring seasons. This includes the rational use of reserved materials and ensuring the proper distribution of electricity and water.

President Rahmon also provided specific instructions regarding the utilization of alternative and renewable energy sources, including the construction of solar power plants.

