Tajikistan's off-grid hydropower energy capacity gets boost - IRENA

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 1. Tajikistan's total off-grid hydropower energy capacity reached 45,260 MW in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), this capacity remained steady compared to 2022 and 2021. However, it marked a 2.4 percent increase from the 44,160 MW recorded in 2020, 2019, and 2018. Between 2014 and 2017, the off-grid renewable energy capacity stood at 43,200 MW.

The Ministry of Economic Development of Tajikistan announced that electricity generation in 2023 reached 21.9 billion kWh, which is a 2.2 percent rise from 2022.

Additionally, data from the National Statistical Agency under the President of Tajikistan indicated that electricity exports exceeded $110.4 million in 2023, increasing by 3.9 percent compared to 2022. These exports represented 4.5 percent of the country's total export volume.

At the same time, Tajikistan continues to develop its renewable energy infrastructure. President Emomali Rahmon outlined Tajikistan's ambition to commission the third block of the Rogun hydroelectric power station by 2025 in his 2023 summary address. To realize this objective, the state budget allocated over 5 billion somoni ($457.760 million) in 2023. Currently, 15,000 specialists, workers, and 3,500 units of construction equipment are engaged in the project. Rahmon also emphasized the country's target of achieving full electricity generation from renewable sources by 2032.