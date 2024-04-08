Tajik citizens not require visa for transit through Türkiye

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 8. Citizens of Tajikistan transiting through Türkiye will not require a transit visa, Trend reports.

The statement was made by the Embassy of Türkiye in Tajikistan. It was noted that the visa-free regime for Tajikistan's citizens has been abolished by the decree of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Visa applications will commence on April 20, 2024.

Until the specified date, Tajik citizens can enter Türkiye without a visa. Details on how to apply for a visa will be announced separately.

Previously, citizens of Tajikistan could enter Türkiye without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days.