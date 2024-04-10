Tajikistan mandates solar power systems in building construction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 10. The government of Tajikistan has approved a new decree mandating the compulsory use of solar power systems in the construction and reconstruction of buildings starting from April 1, Trend reports.

According to the published directive of the head of Tajikistan's Committee on Architecture and Construction, Nizom Mirzozoda, buildings will be equipped with solar panels alongside conventional power grids, with the capability to store energy for nighttime usage.

Various types of buildings fall under this directive, including educational, medical, cultural, tourist, administrative, public, and sports complexes, residential houses, manufacturing plants, trade and service centers, eateries, amusement parks, roads, and streets.

It is noted that measures will also be taken to regulate prices for materials and equipment for solar energy systems.

This step is taken within the framework of the green economy development strategy and the construction industry development strategy until 2030, as stated in the announcement.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Tajikistan's total off-grid hydropower energy capacity reached 45,260 MW in 2023.