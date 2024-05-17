IMF to expand cooperation opportunities with Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 17. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will expand opportunities for cooperation with Tajikistan, Trend reports.

This was said, reportedly, by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during a briefing following a meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.



Georgieva said that deep and fruitful discussions about cooperation between the IMF and Tajikistan took place during the meeting.

"We just addressed the fund's new Tajikistan initiative. This initiative supports the country's changes to attract investors, enhance the economic climate, and use budget revenues for social needs and population assistance," said the head of the IMF.

She noted that this program is especially necessary now, when Tajikistan is promoting the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP), one of the most important projects not only for the country, but also for the region, adding that this HPP will be a source of "green" energy for business and the country's population.

The Rogun HPP is being constructed on the Vakhsh River. The power station is expected to have a capacity of around 3,700 MW, making it the largest hydropower plant in Central Asia. It is estimated that following its full commissioning, the Rogun HPP will generate an annual electricity output of approximately 14,400 GWh.