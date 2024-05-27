Volume of China's investments in Tajikistan disclosed

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 27. Chinese investments in the Tajik economy have totaled $3.8 billion in the past decade, Trend reports.

This information was revealed during a meeting between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as reported by the Tajik president's press service.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that China is one of Tajikistan's largest partners in the trade, economic, and investment sectors. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in various industries, particularly mining, transportation, energy, and agriculture.

The Tajik side expressed a strong interest in active collaboration with China on joint projects related to the "green" and digital economies, artificial intelligence, and establishing green technology-based production in Tajikistan.

The conversation also covered potential cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields.

To note, China is Tajikistan's second-largest trading partner and has a significant share of investments in the national economy sectors. In 2023, Tajikistan's foreign trade volume with China amounted to $1.5 billion, which is 24.2 percent higher compared to 2022.