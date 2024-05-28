Chinese company eyes launching leather processing in Tajikistan's Khatlon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. China's Fuxin Xinyida Agriculture & Industry Trade Company is interested in establishing leather processing enterprises in Tajikistan's Khatlon region, Trend reports.

The region's administration claims that this goal was expressed during a meeting between Davlatali Said, the Khatlon region head, and a delegation led by Gao Jong Tao, the head of Fuxin Xinyida.

The company leader stated that the delegation's goal is to build leather and wool processing plants and greenhouses in Khatlon. Modern equipment is expected to arrive in June, starting factory and greenhouse construction.

The region's strong bilateral relations with influential Chinese enterprises were brought up during the meeting.

"The Khatlon region views the development of regional cooperation as a vital element in economic and trade advancement, investment attraction, and the implementation of modern technologies," Davlatali Said said.

The head of the region also informed the Chinese delegation that in 2023 alone, Khatlon produced 1.140 million pieces of cattle and small livestock leather, along with 5,970 tons of wool.