Russian, Tajik FMs sign interagency cooperation program for 2025-2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 13. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin have signed an interagency cooperation program for the years 2025-2026, Trend reports citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also signed a protocol to the intergovernmental agreement on the conditions for the placement and maintenance of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Russia and Tajikistan.

In addition, Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Tajik counterpart, who is currently on an official visit to Russia. During the meeting, they exchanged views on the progress of tasks set by the leaders of both countries in the political, trade, economic, and migration spheres. The discussion also covered cultural and humanitarian projects, including preparations for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War in both countries.

Apropos of ties between these nations, both nations are close allies and participants in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the military alliance established by the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Tajikistan accommodates Russian military forces and facilities in Central Asia. Tajikistan and Russia collaborate extensively on matters related to Afghanistan and are allies in counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and intelligence activities. Russia continues to be a significant trading partner of Tajikistan. During the initial eight months of 2024, commerce had a 14 percent gain, with both imports and exports rising. Interregional cooperation is developing, with over 70 Russian regions now establishing commercial connections with Tajikistan across many sectors.

