Freedom Bank Tajikistan partners with KazakhExport for export financing co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. Freedom Bank Tajikistan has signed a strategic partnership memorandum with the export credit agency of Kazakhstan, KazakhExport, aiming to enhance cooperation in the fields of insurance and trade financing, Trend reports via the bank.

The agreement focuses on providing support for clients engaged in export transactions between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, facilitating the flow of products and services across both countries. This partnership will allow for the development of joint mechanisms for export crediting and risk insurance.

During the signing, Chairman of the Board of Freedom Bank Tajikistan, Dauren Nissinbayev, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration.

"This partnership with the export credit agency of Kazakhstan is crucial for our bank's growth. It will enable us to broaden the range of services we offer. We are already ready for the technical launch and provide services such as account opening, deposits, cash operations, payments, and transfers. We also plan to launch digital mortgages soon," he said.

In turn, Sergey Kuklin, Deputy Chairman of the Board of KazakhExport, articulated a strong conviction regarding the efficacy and potential outcomes of the collaborative alliance.

“We believe that Freedom Bank Tajikistan will make significant strides in the market of cashless payments in Tajikistan, as we ourselves are actively supporting digitalization. For instance, we recently launched the Single Window Exporter online platform, which allows exporters to submit digital applications, negotiate contract terms, and track application statuses in real-time. Now, all applications for insurance, guarantees, and other services can be submitted online from any region of Kazakhstan," he said.

Freedom Bank Tajikistan is a subsidiary of Freedom Bank Kazakhstan. Freedom Bank announced its intention to enter the Tajikistan market in January 2024. Freedom Bank Kazakhstan is part of the larger Freedom Holding Corp., and as of September 1, 2024, it was ranked as the eighth-largest bank among 21 commercial banks in Kazakhstan.

In October 2024, the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) granted a banking license to Freedom Bank Kazakhstan’s subsidiary, Freedom Bank Tajikistan, allowing it to operate in both national and foreign currencies.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel