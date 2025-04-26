Tajikistan’s climate and water proposal receives UN ESCAP green light

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 26. During the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), a resolution on strengthening cooperation on water resources and climate change for sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region was unanimously adopted, initiated by Tajikistan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The resolution welcomes Tajikistan's initiatives, including the organization of the International Conference on Glacier Protection and the Regional Preparatory Meeting for the UN Water Conference 2026, both planned for 2025. It also urges all UN member states, relevant organizations, and stakeholders to participate in these events.

Moreover, the resolution highlights the proclamation of 2025 as the International Year for Glacier Conservation, the recognition of March 21 as World Glacier Day, and Tajikistan's hosting of the International Conference on Glacier Conservation in 2025, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity.

According to the ministry, this initiative reinforces Tajikistan's crucial role in advancing the global agenda on water resources, climate, and glacier protection.