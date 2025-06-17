President of Tajikistan highlights energy as one of key areas of co-op with China

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan Materials 17 June 2025 17:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 17. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon highlighted the energy sector, including green energy, is one of the important areas of cooperation with China, Trend reports via the president's press service.

Speaking at the Central Asia–China Summit in Kazakhstan's Astana, he also noted the importance of collaboration in industry, transport, agriculture, and digital technologies to strengthen regional economic ties.

Rahmon also emphasized that deepening political dialogue through the Central Asia–China format can play an effective role in achieving shared regional and global goals. The president underscored the importance of joint projects aimed at enhancing trade and economic partnerships.

He also stressed the significance of digital transformation and innovation, particularly the role of e-commerce and artificial intelligence in boosting economic Rahmon recalled Tajikistan’s 2024 proposal for a UN General Assembly resolution on the role of AI in development.

Additional priorities mentioned by the Tajik president included food security, expanding agricultural exports, developing a green economy, and harmonizing phytosanitary and veterinary standards.

The summit concluded with the virtual opening of the China–Central Asia Cooperation Center. A series of important agreements were signed, including the Treaty of Eternal Friendship and Cooperation and the Astana Declaration.

