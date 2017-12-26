Turkmenistan, Russia mull bilateral co-op prospects

26 December 2017 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone and discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Having mentioned strategic nature of the Turkmen-Russian relations, the two presidents noted that a high level of mutual understanding and trust will continue to serve as a solid basis for building up interstate relations.

The parties spoke in favor of strengthening and development of the significant potential of the partnership.

“Productive activity of Russian companies in the Turkmen market, as well as participation of Turkmen entrepreneurs in joint projects is a vivid indicator of successful economic cooperation,” Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The parties specified priorities for cooperation, in particular in the political, trade-economic and cultural spheres.

