Turkmenistan preparing laws on loans, mortgage, transport security

26 December 2017 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen Parliament continues work on a number of projects, including the laws on transport security, loans and mortgage, TV and radio broadcasting, as well as on legal status of researchers, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The corresponding report on the mentioned issues was presented at the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized exceptional importance of modernizing the national legislative base considering the current realities of the country’s development.

The parliament should be well aware of the state of affairs in the country and provide legislative support for the reforms, Berdimuhamedov noted.

