New appointment in State Food Industry Association of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Gurbanmuhammet Atayev has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Food Industry Association of Turkmenistan, according to the presidential decree published Jan. 8.

Recently, the State Commission for Food Security has been formed in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan was awarded a special prize by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for achievements in the field of food security.

