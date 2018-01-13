President: Co-op with Pakistan one of key vectors of Turkmen foreign policy

13 January 2018 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Strengthening of cooperation with neighboring countries in the Asian region, including Pakistan, is one of the key vectors of neutral Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, said the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting.

The Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported that President Berdimuhamedov also spoke about the high level of interstate relations, dynamically developing on a multilateral basis and through authoritative international and regional organizations.

Reportedly, a delegation of the country’s Foreign Ministry will pay a working visit to Islamabad on Jan. 15-16, where the Turkmen-Pakistani foreign policy consultations will be held.

It is expected that special attention will be paid to the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, as well as other important joint projects, particularly, in the power and communications, transport and communications sectors.

Turkmenistan started to construct its TAPI section in December 2015. The foundation laying ceremony for the Afghan section of the TAPI gas pipeline is planned to be held in the second half of February 2018.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Japanese government expressed their interest in financing TAPI.

The Islamic Development Bank has already allocated a loan worth $700 million for Turkmenistan to construct its TAPI section.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan’s Agrarian Party holding next extraordinary congress
Turkmenistan 12:13
Turkmenistan preparing for elections to parliament, local authorities
Turkmenistan 11:22
China - biggest buyer of Turkmen gas
Oil&Gas 12 January 17:45
Turkmenistan sets up National Anti-Doping Agency
Turkmenistan 12 January 13:02
Personnel changes in Turkmenistan’s banking sector
Economy news 12 January 11:06
Int’l oil consortium to buy spare parts for pumps via tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 12 January 09:17
Kazakh president OKs Law on strategic partnership with Turkmenistan
Economy news 11 January 17:25
Chain of shopping, entertainment centers may appear in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11 January 17:23
UAE, Turkmenistan seek to cooperate in green energy sector
Oil&Gas 11 January 16:10
Turkmenistan to hold big int’l motor rally
Turkmenistan 11 January 16:10
Turkmenistan should open TAPI consortium membership to foreign companies
Commentary 11 January 12:51
Turkmen border must remain border of friendship with all neighboring countries - president
Turkmenistan 11 January 12:01
Personnel reshuffle in structure of agencies of Turkmen prosecutor’s office
Turkmenistan 11 January 11:53
Turkmenistan to expand variety of LED lamps' production
Economy news 11 January 10:43
Deputy head of Turkmen horse breeders' association appointed
Turkmenistan 11 January 10:02
Turkmenistan to name highway in honor of Great Silk Road
Economy news 10 January 20:48
Glass factory to appear in central region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 10 January 15:05
Turkmenistan names new deputy minister of finance & economy
Turkmenistan 10 January 12:12