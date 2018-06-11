Turkmenistan joins Convention for Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 11

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan's parliament has adopted a decision on the country's joining the Convention for Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation, said a message from the Turkmen government.

In addition, the document joining the Protocol supplementary to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft was adopted. The first Convention, which was adopted on September 10, 2010, reads that the states parties to that document are concerned that unlawful acts against civil aviation threaten the safety of persons and property, seriously disrupt air traffic, and airport and air navigation activities and undermine the confidence of the peoples of the world in the safe and orderly functioning of civil aviation for all states.

