Turkmenistan adopts law on state regulation of agricultural development

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 11

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan of the sixth convocation has approved and adopted the draft law "On state regulation of development of agriculture”, said a message from the Turkmen government.

The new law defines the legal, economic, social and organizational basis of this sphere.

The improvement of the competitiveness of the agricultural industry, the provision of sustainable development of rural areas, the employment, the formation of new economic relations in rural areas, the creation of a competitive environment for various economic entities and a favorable investment climate are among the main objectives.

The message says the development of the agro-industrial complex is designed to ensure food security of the country, to meet the demand of the population for essential goods, and of the industry – for raw materials, and to increase the export potential of the national economy.

The state provides all kinds of support to agricultural producers, which is expressed in large investments directed to the technical re-equipment and modernization of the production infrastructure of crop growing, poultry, meat and dairy livestock, food and other areas of the agricultural sector, Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary said.

At the same time, special attention is paid to the rational use of land and water resources, the development of agricultural science, selection, wide introduction of innovations, and the latest scientific and technical developments, and the advanced management and marketing methods, and the solution of social issues in rural areas.

This year, Turkmenistan plans to produce 1 million 600,000 tons of grain and 1 million 50,000 tons of cotton. Traditionally, about 760,000 hectares of land is allocated for grain growing, and 545,000 hectares – for cotton growing.

