UN supports efforts of Turkmenistan to improve state financial system

21 June 2018 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The participants of the international conference organized in Ashgabat June 20 with the participation of the UN Development Program (UNDP), in their final document welcomed the efforts of Turkmenistan to improve the system of public finance and stressed the importance of fiscal regulation to improve the mobilization of domestic financial resources.

The forum also supported the need to strengthen international cooperation in tax matters, as well as in the fight against illegal financial flows and asset recovery to promote sustainable development, says the message released by UNDP.

The international forum was organized to discuss financing for development in Turkmenistan. The event was attended by about 200 representatives of international organizations, international financial institutions, leading banks and transnational companies, experts, heads and representatives of ministries and agencies, and banking institutions of Turkmenistan.

The meeting noted the success of Turkmenistan in nationalizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as the establishment of a national coordination mechanism for implementation, monitoring and reporting on the SDGs, including the decision to submit the first voluntary national review on the implementation of the SDGs at the high-level political forum in 2019, the document says.

The conference participants also supported the efforts of Turkmenistan in raising funds for the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and expressed confidence that this project will solve the issues related not only to energy supply, but will create conditions for the prosperity of the entire region. In addition, the forum discussed the benefits of investing in the sustainable development goals and encouraged the UN to continue research and analysis on the relationship and impact of investments in priority development areas (accelerators), including expansion of capabilities of children, youth and women and benefit from them.

It was also noted that a vital condition for achieving many of the Sustainable Development Goals is to invest in quality, accessible, affordable, reliable and sustainable infrastructure, including transport, energy, water and sanitation for all. The difficulties faced by developing countries in terms of efficiency of public investment and ensuring the debt sustainability were noted. Turkmenistan holds a key position in the region for natural gas supplies - the main importer of which is China.

Athe same time, Russia, a traditional buyer, stopped purchasing Turkmen gas in 2016. Against this background, the Turkmen entrepreneurs began to experience difficulties due to the restrictions of currency conversion.

Turkmenistan has embarked on a gradual transition to a market economy, which is reflected in the Constitution. At this stage, the regulatory framework is being created, commodity and raw materials, and currency exchanges, and labor exchange are formed, and conditions for free wholesale trade are being created. The goals were set for the establishment of other institutions of market infrastructure, including commodity market, stock market, securities market, and information, advisory and audit centers in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Which measures needed to improve Turkmenistan’s gas export strategy?
Oil&Gas 12:46
Turkmenistan eyes to stabilize prices in domestic market
Economy news 10:01
Wheat harvesting campaign underway in Turkmenistan
Economy news 09:42
Qatar ready to finance potential projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 09:30
Turkmen company expanding manufacture of electrical products
Oil&Gas 09:26
TAPI to contribute to energy security in region: Turkmen president
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:15
Turkmen president to attend UN conference in Dushanbe
Turkmenistan 20 June 15:16
Ashgabat preparing design of anti-mudflow structures
Economy news 20 June 11:47
Polish oil and gas company studying the Turkmen market
Oil&Gas 20 June 11:39
International conference on Sustainable Development Goals opens in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 20 June 10:50
Turkmenistan negotiating new gas chemical projects
Oil&Gas 20 June 09:20
Turkmenistan to finalize fuel and energy complex development program
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:00
Russia, Turkmenistan to cooperate in security and economy
Economy news 19 June 10:54
EIB talks on possibility of investing in Turkmenistan’s gas project
Oil&Gas 19 June 10:23
Turkmen refinery to buy machinery via tender
Tenders 19 June 09:59
Ashgabat to host trade fair
Economy news 18 June 14:15
Ashgabat to host int’l conference on Sustainable Development Goals
Economy news 18 June 14:08
Turkmenistan to build Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway
Oil&Gas 18 June 12:19