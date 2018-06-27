Turkmenistan, Finland mull co-op prospects

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Finland to Turkmenistan Niklas Lindqvist was held in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the ministry said in a message.

Noting commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of constructive interstate dialogue, the sides exchanged views on issues of regional interaction.

The issues of energy cooperation were discussed.

In addition, as part of the discussions on water issues in the Central Asia region, the Turkmen side informed about the work carried out by the country within chairmanship in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Turkmenistan is one of main players in the energy market of the Caspian region and ranks fourth in the world for its gas reserves. The country is studying opportunities to export its gas to the European market.

Over the past years, Turkmenistan has intensified interest in establishing ties with the countries of Scandinavia. Particularly, the State Statistics Committee previously stated that the economic experience of Finland is of particular interest for Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news