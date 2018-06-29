Consul of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan appointed

29 June 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Atadurdy Bayramov has been appointed to the position of Consul of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan (Russian Federation), the published decree of the President of the country said.

Astrakhan region is a border region of the Russian Federation, which is located at the intersection of trade routes and transport corridors.

Earlier it was reported that, Astrakhan is interested in transit potential of Turkmenistan for transportation of Russian goods, in particular to Central Asia and Afghanistan. In turn, the Astrakhan region offers energy equipment for development of Turkmen power system, vessels and equipment for fishing, industrial sturgeon fish farming technologies, as well as the construction of mining platforms for the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan is ready to increase exports to Astrakhan of building materials, in particular cement, products of the oil refining and petrochemical industry, agriculture and light industry. In addition, Turkmenistan is interested in expanding ferry traffic in the Caspian Sea.

Experts note that, direct rail-ferry communication between the Russian ports of Olya near Astrakhan and Makhachkala and the port of Turkmenbashi could provide an increase in cargo flows from Turkmenistan to Russia, Georgia, Ukraine and Belarus.

The parties discuss the establishment of air communication between Astrakhan, Turkmenbashi and Ashgabat. An interest has been stated in opening a wholesale and logistics center in the Astrakhan region to promote Turkmen goods to the Russian market.

Azernews Newspaper
