Turkmenistan studying optimization of labor migration flows

4 July 2018 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 4

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A representative of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan took part in a regional workshop entitled “Enhancing Effectiveness of Migration Policies as a Tool for Regional Economic Stability, Development and Growth in Central Asia” recently held in Almaty city, the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan said in a message July 4.

Representatives of state agencies, public organizations from Russia, EU and Central Asian states, representatives of UN specialized agencies, international organizations and experts participated in the workshop, according to the message.

During the workshop, its participants discussed the formulation of proposals to optimize labor migration flows in such a way as to ensure a “triple win” - when migration benefits the host country, the sending country, as well as the migrant. The sides noted the importance of regular holding of regional workshops to further expand cooperation and study best practices of the work, the message said.

