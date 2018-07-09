Strategic partnership agreement with Turkmenistan enters force in Russia

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 9

The law on ratification of the agreement between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan on strategic partnership has entered into force in Russia, Russian media outlets reported.

The agreement envisages that the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries are based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality and mutual benefit, peaceful coexistence and mutual trust.

The agreement between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan on strategic partnership was signed in Ashgabat on October 2, 2017.

The agreement notes that the parties' strategic partnership is aimed at expanding cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, creating favorable conditions for mutual security, countering global threats and challenges, and strengthening regional stability.

