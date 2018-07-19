Cooperation of consulates of Central Asia, Afghanistan to be discussed

19 July 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A seminar organized by the International organization for migration (IOM) has started in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The event is aimed at raising awareness and strengthening the capacity of the consular services of Central Asia and Afghanistan in the field of emergency planning and response.

The key theme of the seminar was the issue of strengthening regional capacity to meet the needs of migrants in countries experiencing a crisis, through the creation of mechanisms of cooperation in the field of consular protection and mutual solidarity between the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan, the message says.

The program of hearings will allow participants to discuss a wide range of issues in order to raise awareness of relevant representatives of ministries and agencies, strengthen the capacity of consular services, facilitate coordination between relevant national and regional organizations.

Turkmenistan has a long border with Afghanistan and border security events are regularly held in the capitals of Central Asia.

A large-scale project to lay the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is connected with Afghan territory. Observers believe that, its implementation could contribute to the reconstruction of Afghanistan, as it will create jobs and provide the country with a guaranteed income from transit.

Ashgabat has repeatedly stated its readiness to provide political space for the inter-Afghan peace dialogue under the auspices of the UN. Turkmenistan complies with the status of positive neutrality and is not a member of any of the military-political blocs according to the military doctrine adopted by the country. Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan on land, and with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran on the Caspian Sea.

