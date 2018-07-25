Turkmenistan backs UN efforts on international support to Afghanistan

25 July 2018 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan supports the resolution of the UN Security Council aimed at further strengthening the efforts of the UN member states in international support to Afghanistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement July 25.

This touches upon such regional initiatives as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transit, trade and transport corridor agreement, and a project for a railway from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

This issue is expected to be considered during the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York in late September.

"Turkmenistan is ready to provide a platform for further discussion of the necessary financial, economic, investment and organizational conditions to consolidate the efforts of the international community in support of the implementation of these transnational projects," the message says.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to export internet access services to Afghanistan
ICT 16:40
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan aim at strategic partnership
Turkmenistan 11:27
Italian Eni announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:23
Turkmenistan starts production of polypropylene film
Economy news 09:24
State oil concern of Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 09:17
U.N. warns of increasing confrontations between Syria, Israel
Israel 24 July 19:23
Latest
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 25
Business 16:51
Russia invests almost $4B in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:51
Azerbaijan, Lithuania to sign agreement on co-op in labor, social protection (PHOTO)
Business 16:42
Uzbekistan to export internet access services to Afghanistan
ICT 16:40
Qatar to build sugar refinery to avoid boycott disruptions
Arab World 16:16
Jizzakh Free Economic Zone in Uzbekistan to host int'l investment forum
Economy news 16:10
Kazakhstan’s rescue aviation to expand fleet
Kazakhstan 16:10
Israel's Check Point Software second-quarter profit up, doubles share buyback plan
Israel 16:08
Hungarian quick frozen food manufacturer may enter Uzbek agro industry (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02