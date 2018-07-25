Turkmenistan backs UN efforts on international support to Afghanistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 25

Turkmenistan supports the resolution of the UN Security Council aimed at further strengthening the efforts of the UN member states in international support to Afghanistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement July 25.

This touches upon such regional initiatives as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transit, trade and transport corridor agreement, and a project for a railway from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

This issue is expected to be considered during the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York in late September.

"Turkmenistan is ready to provide a platform for further discussion of the necessary financial, economic, investment and organizational conditions to consolidate the efforts of the international community in support of the implementation of these transnational projects," the message says.

