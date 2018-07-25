Turkmenistan to nominate its membership in UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 25

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan intends to put forward its candidacy for membership in the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for 2020-2023 in order to actively participate in the efforts of the world community to combat drugs, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This issue is expected to be considered during the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York in late September.

Drug trafficking continues to be a serious concern, and remains a threat to international peace and security. Turkmenistan has a border with Afghanistan, the territory of which, according to the UN, is actively used for cultivation of drugs.

Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with the UN, being a party to three international conventions on combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, adopted by the UN in 1961, 1971 and 1988.

