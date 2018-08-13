Turkmenistan to host 6th Caspian summit

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 13

The sixth summit of the heads of the Caspian states will be held in Turkmenistan within the agreed time frame, the final communique of the fifth Caspian summit, recently held in Kazakhstan’s Aktau, reads, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a message.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the recent summit.

The main event of the summit was the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea by the leaders of the five countries.

Moreover, the first Caspian Economic Forum is planned to be held in Turkmenistan in 2019 to develop contacts among entrepreneurs and business structures of the five countries.

