Highest level Russian-Turkmen talks may be held in Sochi

14 August 2018 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Russian-Turkmen high-level talks may be held in Sochi on August 15, Russian Izvestia newspaper reported Aug. 14.

The negotiations between presidents of Russia and Turkmenistan Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have been scheduled, the message says.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. The ARETI International Croup holding (formerly ITERA) has been operating since 2009 in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian sea on the basis of the production sharing agreement.

Turkmenistan also previously confirmed its readiness to increase the supply of Turkmen agricultural products and textiles to Russia and the supply of products of oil and gas and chemical industries and consumer goods. The banking and financial sector, support for export and import operations and joint foreign economic projects have been specified as the priority areas of cooperation.

