UN assisting Turkmenistan in employment of people with disabilities

31 August 2018 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A specialized job fair targeting people with disabilities was held in Ashgabat, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan said.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) office in Turkmenistan was the organizer. The representatives of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection were invited for participation in the fair as partners.

In her speech, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Elena Panova drew attention to the implementation of the National Action Plan for the Creation of Conditions and Opportunities for the Implementation of Rights in Employment of People with Disabilities for 2017-2020 in Turkmenistan.

During the fair, people with disabilities obtained the opportunity to meet with potential employers, learn about the situation in the labor market and high-demand jobs, measures of social support and employment programs.

