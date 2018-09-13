Turkmenistan reduces internet tariffs for rural areas

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmentelecom, the national telecommunications company in Turkmenistan, has reduced internet tariffs for rural areas, the company said in a message.

Until November 1, 2018, residents of Turkmen villages can connect to a cheaper unlimited internet.

In accordance with new tariffs, the monthly unlimited internet tariff with speed of 512 kbps for rural areas now costs 120 Turkmen manats per month. This is while in the Turkmen cities, the price for unlimited internet with the same speed remains at 200 manats per month.

Presently, in Ashgabat city, the average data transfer rate is up to 20 Gbps. In the future, it is planned to increase it to 100 Gbps, and in regional centers this indicator will be about 40 Gbps, while in district centers - up to 10 Gbps.

The internet banking and mobile banking services are being actively introduced in Turkmenistan, and the number of educational institutions with internet access is growing.

The official exchange rate of the Turkmen manat against US dollar has remained unchanged since January 2015 ($1 = 3.5 Turkmen manats).

