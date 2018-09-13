Meeting of People’s Council of Turkmenistan to be held on eve of Independence Day

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 13

The first meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan will be held on September 24-25, "Turkmenistan" TV channel reported.

The event will be held on the eve of September 27 Independence Day.

This issue was discussed at a government meeting. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the special role of the People’s Council in the socio-political life of the country.

The Turkmen president ordered to work through all the issues of the Council’s organization and to take the necessary measures to hold the first meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan at a high level.

The decision on renaming of the Council of Elders to the People's Council was made in early October of 2017.

Prior to that the Council of Elders served as an exclusively advisory body. At the same time, the People’s Council was the highest representative body of Turkmenistan in 1992-2008.

