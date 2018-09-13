Meeting of People’s Council of Turkmenistan to be held on eve of Independence Day

13 September 2018 09:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The first meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan will be held on September 24-25, "Turkmenistan" TV channel reported.

The event will be held on the eve of September 27 Independence Day.

This issue was discussed at a government meeting. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the special role of the People’s Council in the socio-political life of the country.

The Turkmen president ordered to work through all the issues of the Council’s organization and to take the necessary measures to hold the first meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan at a high level.

The decision on renaming of the Council of Elders to the People's Council was made in early October of 2017.

Prior to that the Council of Elders served as an exclusively advisory body. At the same time, the People’s Council was the highest representative body of Turkmenistan in 1992-2008.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan reduces internet tariffs for rural areas
Turkmenistan 09:44
EU helping Turkmenistan raise professionalism of state employees
Turkmenistan 12 September 20:37
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 12 September 15:51
Turkmenistan talks progress in construction of TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 12 September 15:15
Iran president's chief of staff in Ashgabat for trade talks
Politics 12 September 12:33
Japanese bank signs loan agreement with Turkmenistan
Economy news 11 September 12:01
Latest
Iran’s condensate exports witness fall by over 40%
Business 10:36
Kazakhstan, Russia to launch project on joint monitoring of transit traffic
Kazakhstan 10:34
U.S. invites China to trade talks as tariffs loom
US 10:23
Russian finance minister, US energy secretary to discuss Nord Stream 2 project
Russia 10:21
Britain to publish next batch of 'no deal' Brexit advice papers
Europe 10:18
Belarus, Uzbekistan to create joint ventures in pharmaceuticals, engineering, agriculture
Uzbekistan 10:17
Iran building new thermal power plants, minister says
Business 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:00
Forest fire breaks out in Turkish province
Turkey 09:57