Turkmen delegation to participate in UN regional economic forum

17 September 2018 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Turkmen delegation will participate in the economic forum and session of the Governing Council of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) scheduled for September 20-21 in Almaty city (Kazakhstan), the Turkmen government said in a message.

SPECA was established in 1998 in accordance with the Tashkent Declaration signed by presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as executive secretaries of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Later, the SPECA was joined by Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

During the sessions, issues related to improving communication capacities in the SPECA region, including those between Afghanistan and the countries of Central Asia, are regularly discussed.

It is known that the creation of quality infrastructure positively influences economic growth, promotes the expansion of trade, optimizes the use of natural resources and reduces production and logistics costs.

At the same time, the growing importance of regional cooperation also affects the increase in the competitiveness of countries in conditions of rapidly changing global processes, the SPECA said in a message.

