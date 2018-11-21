Ashgabat hosting workshop dedicated to digital economy

21 November 2018 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A workshop dedicated to digital economy, organized by the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is being held in Ashgabat, Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

Employees of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Education, the Central Bank, the State Statistics Committee, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan are attending the event.

During the workshop, participants will review various aspects of the digital economy, including its business models, interaction with traditional economy.

The workshop will last until Nov. 23.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 21:21
Azerbaijani president views Turkmen national carpet museum (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 20:24
Azerbaijani president visits "People's Memory" complex in Ashgabat (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 18:55
OSCE delegation on national minorities to visit Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 21 November 17:28
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 16:27
CNPC talks its investments in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 16:13
Latest
US, South Korea to reduce scope of 'Foal Eagle' military exercise
US 00:15
Oil rebounds after prior session's slide; glut worries persist
Oil&Gas 21 November 23:34
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss legal status of Caspian Sea
Politics 21 November 22:36
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 21 November 22:00
Google crash detected in US, UK, Spain and some other countries - reports
Europe 21 November 21:43
Baku-based communications operator looking for ways out of crisis
ICT 21 November 21:34
Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 21:21
Over one ton of narcotics seized in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 November 21:02
Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart
Politics 21 November 20:58