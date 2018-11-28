Turkmenistan conducts environmental monitoring of artificial island in Caspian Sea

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 28

During construction of an international seaport in the Turkmen city of Turkmenbashi, the extracted soil was used to create an artificial island in the Turkmenbashi Bay of the Caspian Sea, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

This island of 170 hectares has become a nesting and wintering habitat for water birds. To assess the state of island nature, a group of scientists from the Academy of Sciences and the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan visited the island.

Experts from the Institute of Chemistry took samples of coastal water as well as soil for research. The condition of the flora was estimated by scientists of the Institute of Biology and Medicinal Plants. A quantitative analysis of vegetation species was carried out, and its condition was studied.

The island has the shape of a crescent, with its concave side facing the city embankment.

In the future, when the island will organically fit into the Turkmenbashi Bay as part of the natural environment, it is planned to use it as an ecotourism destination.

