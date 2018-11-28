Turkmenistan conducts environmental monitoring of artificial island in Caspian Sea

28 November 2018 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

During construction of an international seaport in the Turkmen city of Turkmenbashi, the extracted soil was used to create an artificial island in the Turkmenbashi Bay of the Caspian Sea, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

This island of 170 hectares has become a nesting and wintering habitat for water birds. To assess the state of island nature, a group of scientists from the Academy of Sciences and the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan visited the island.

Experts from the Institute of Chemistry took samples of coastal water as well as soil for research. The condition of the flora was estimated by scientists of the Institute of Biology and Medicinal Plants. A quantitative analysis of vegetation species was carried out, and its condition was studied.

The island has the shape of a crescent, with its concave side facing the city embankment.

In the future, when the island will organically fit into the Turkmenbashi Bay as part of the natural environment, it is planned to use it as an ecotourism destination.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan becomes member of International Organization for Migration
Tourism 10:14
Uzbekistan, Russia open another bus route
Tourism 27 November 12:06
Azerbaijan talks infrastructure modernization of its cultural reserves (Exclusive)
Business 25 November 17:34
Africa missing out on boom in Chinese tourism
Other News 23 November 15:34
Azerbaijan carrying out reforms in tourism education (Exclusive)
Tourism 23 November 14:31
Azerbaijan talks infrastructure modernization of its cultural reserves (Exclusive)
Business 22 November 14:29
Latest
Five metro stations to be built in Istanbul in 2019 - ministry
Economic News 12:12
Uzbekistan's Kokand Mechanical Plant to hold SPO
Economic News 12:11
Fall in oil prices: good or bad for global economy?
Oil&Gas 11:59
Turkmenistan preparing tender on gas chemical complex construction
Tenders 11:52
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11:51
UK government, Bank of England to spell out no-deal Brexit risks for economy
Europe 11:42
Election day in Georgia: polling stations are open for 3,5 million voters
Georgia 11:38
SOCAR Fugro seeking partners for new oil&gas projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:37
Mexico to bestow top honor on Trump son-in-law, sparking Twitter outcry
Other News 11:37