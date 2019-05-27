Turkmenistan to hold int’l scientific conference

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 27

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

An international scientific conference will be held in Ashgabat on June 12-13, timed to the Day of Science, Trend reports with reference to the local TV channel Altyn Asyr.

The forum will be attended by famous scientists from Europe and Asia.

Topics for discussion will include such relevant areas as information, telecommunications and biotechnologies, the development of digital economy, logistics, water diplomacy, the introduction of scientific achievements in the fields of industry, agriculture, medicine and pharmaceuticals, ecology.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news