Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan hold political consultations

29 May 2019 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Political consultations between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan were held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The delegation from Bishkek was headed by the director of the first political department of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Ruslan Biybosunov. The parties noted the importance of intensifying contacts at the highest state level, including the need to expand inter-parliamentary ties.

During the talks, priority areas - water, transport and energy diplomacy - were also noted.

The sides also discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries as part of reputable international organizations, and the readiness of the Kyrgyz side to negotiate reforming of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was considered.

After discussing the prospects for trade and economic potential, the parties considered the possibilities of expanding contacts between the business circles of the two countries and holding regular business forums.

