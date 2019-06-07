Turkmen delegation taking part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

7 June 2019 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Turkmen delegation has planned a series of bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation of Turkmenistan with other states and international organizations.

The Government of Turkmenistan previously entered into an agreement with the administration of St. Petersburg on cooperation in the economic, scientific and cultural fields. The agreement was signed in 2011 after talks between the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Governor of St. Petersburg Valentina Matvienko in Ashgabat .

Later, Group of industrial association companies Vozrozhdenie, the largest holding in the north-western Russia, implemented a major contract for the construction of a highway network in Ashgabat and Avaza. Such Petersburg companies as Power Machines OJSC, Yarovit Energo are also represented on the Turkmen market.

