Turkmenistan, Singapore hold political consultations

21 June 2019 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen-Singapore political consultations were held in Singapore, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the possibility of organizing high-level visits and holding a business forum between the business circles of the two countries, the report said.

"Yugneftegaz" company registered in Singapore operates in the oil and gas market of Turkmenistan.

The international company Olam International Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, has taken one of the leading positions in terms of Turkmen cotton purchases in recent years.

Earlier it was reported that Singapore offers its services in staff training in the field of civil aviation and maritime transport.

