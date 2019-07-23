Turkmenistan carries out measures to prevent infectious diseases

23 July 2019 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 23

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Since 2016, the government of Turkmenistan has allocated more than $40 million to combat the most common diseases that can be prevented by vaccination, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

“Recently, the state has allocated another $17 million for the purchase of three more vaccines against rotavirus, pneumococcal infections and hepatitis A,” the report said.

It is reported that the UNICEF awarded the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan with a certificate for maintaining high immunization rates.

“Immunization is one of Turkmenistan’s key health strategies aimed at preventing diseases,” Turkmen Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammed Amannepesov said. “We have achieved global awareness over these years thanks to our partnership with UNICEF and WHO, as well as with the help of trained local medical personnel providing vaccinations and family doctors and by improving public healthcare knowledge through the media.”

Since 2001, the government of Turkmenistan has been fully financing the purchase of all vaccines, necessary materials and equipment with the assistance of UNICEF. The state also takes care of the availability of the necessary equipment and personnel to maintain high vaccination rates.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
State Customs Committee of Turkmenistan prepares for exhibition in Awaza
Turkmenistan 10:37
Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector
Turkmenistan 10:13
Delegationof Iranian Chamber of Commerce to visit Turkmenistan
Iran 22 July 16:38
Turkmenistan to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 22 July 13:33
Turkmenistan prepares for business negotiations with Bahrain
Turkmenistan 22 July 11:33
Turkmenistan develops medical cooperation with Russia, Israel
Turkmenistan 22 July 10:08
Latest
Volume of problem loans of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku decreases
Economy 11:58
Jizzakh cement may be used for construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:50
Iran-Iraq trade turnover can reach $20B
Finance 11:44
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy equipment for ATM security systems via tender
Tenders 11:43
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy banking equipment via tender
Tenders 11:39
South Korea fires hundreds of warning shots at Russian military plane
Other News 11:31
First cargo to be delivered from Turkey to Georgia on new railway on July 23
Economy 11:30
Turkey, Jordan to mull regional issues
Turkey 11:20
Assets of Azerbaijan’s Atabank decrease
Economy 11:16