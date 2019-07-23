Turkmenistan carries out measures to prevent infectious diseases

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 23

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Since 2016, the government of Turkmenistan has allocated more than $40 million to combat the most common diseases that can be prevented by vaccination, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

“Recently, the state has allocated another $17 million for the purchase of three more vaccines against rotavirus, pneumococcal infections and hepatitis A,” the report said.

It is reported that the UNICEF awarded the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan with a certificate for maintaining high immunization rates.

“Immunization is one of Turkmenistan’s key health strategies aimed at preventing diseases,” Turkmen Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammed Amannepesov said. “We have achieved global awareness over these years thanks to our partnership with UNICEF and WHO, as well as with the help of trained local medical personnel providing vaccinations and family doctors and by improving public healthcare knowledge through the media.”

Since 2001, the government of Turkmenistan has been fully financing the purchase of all vaccines, necessary materials and equipment with the assistance of UNICEF. The state also takes care of the availability of the necessary equipment and personnel to maintain high vaccination rates.

