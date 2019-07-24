Azerbaijan buys cotton products from Turkmenistan

24 July 2019 07:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Last week, 73 deals were registered at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the state exchange.

Businessmen from Azerbaijan, the US, the UAE, Turkey, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine purchased colorless sheet glass, cotton yarn and cotton fiber.

The total amount of transactions exceeded $264.28 million.

Besides, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, base oil, liquefied gas, low-sulfur furnace fuel oil, fuel oil and high-density polyethylene were sold to businessmen from the UK, Switzerland, the UAE, Turkey, Singapore, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Russia.

Businesses and organizations of all ownership forms, residents of Turkmenistan and other countries can participate in the exchange trading by acquisition of a broker place or signing the service contract with exchange brokers.

Petrochemicals, cotton fiber, local textile and chemical production are the main exports in Turkmenistan.

Prices for some products put up for auction change daily and are set according to international quotations; for cotton in accordance with the Liverpool news agency "Cotton Outlook" and for petroleum products in accordance with S&P Global Platts.

