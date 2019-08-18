Turkmenistan, South Africa discuss trade cooperation prospects

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

A meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan with the South African ambassador (with residence in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) Keitumetse Seipelo Matthews, who arrived in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on a working visit, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties considered a number of issues related to the development of relations between the two countries in the fields of politics, trade, economy, culture, the information says.

The two countries had previously held political consultations at which they discussed opportunities for partnership in the fields of oil and gas and the textile industry, and had also negotiated on expanding the legal framework.

