Turkmenistan, Singapore to hold joint business forum

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A joint business forum will be held as part of the state visit of the Turkmen governmental delegation to Singapore on August 26-27, Trend reports referring to Altyn Asyr local TV channel.

Singapore’s companies specializing in the oil and gas, chemical, energy, agricultural, food, construction, shipbuilding, transport and communications, trade, banking system, software and engineering sectors are expected to participate in the forum.

Turkmenistan will be represented by the heads of various ministries and departments. Turkmen entrepreneurs intend to present proposals to potential partners on a wide range of cooperation and hold a presentation of their export-oriented goods, Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs said.

Bilateral meetings and negotiations are planned to be held on the sidelines of the forum.

"During the forum, the Singaporean side will be acquainted with Turkmenistan’s economic development, trade and investment policy," Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency said.

The transition to the digital economy in the communication, industrial, transport and logistics sectors also is planned to be discussed. The prospects of partnership between entrepreneurs of the two countries and the participation of Singapore's business circles in ongoing investment projects in Turkmenistan are to be explored.

