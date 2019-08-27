Turkmen President: Singapore promising trade and economic partner

27 August 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan sees Singapore as a promising trade and economic partner, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a meeting with Singapore's business community, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr TV channel.

The government delegation of Turkmenistan is on a state visit to Singapore on August 26-27.

Last year, the volume of mutual trade between the two countries amounted to $102.8 million.

As of July 1, 2019, six investment projects with the participation of Singaporean companies and five enterprises with the participation of Singaporean capital have been registered in Turkmenistan.

“The data presented does not fully reflect the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Turkmen leader said, expressing confidence that the agreements reached at the recently-held joint business forum will serve as the basis for further productive work.

During the meeting held at Singapore’s Shangri-La Hotel, an exchange of views took place on the prospects of cooperation in the oil and gas industry, the chemical industry, the financial sector, the transport sector, agriculture and water management. Representatives of Singaporean companies and corporations including world leaders in the production of high-tech products, presented their proposals for cooperation and its long-term and systematic development, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state news agency noted in its commentary.

