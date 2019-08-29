Turkmenistan hosts international conference on construction in Ashgabat

29 August 2019 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Two-day Turkmengurlushyk-2019 international exhibition and conference on the development of the construction industry opened on August 29 in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The event is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan and the Turkmenawtoyollary (Turkmen Highways) State Concern.

About 140 companies from Russia, France, Germany, Austria, China, Turkey, South Korea and other countries participate in the event, which is focused on the production of new types of domestic products and their promotion on the international market, the information reads.

Currently, a large-scale construction of about 2,000 big industrial and social facilities with a total value of over $30 billion is being carried out in the country.

Turkmenistan is located in a seismically dangerous zone. On the night of October 6, 1948, a magnitude 10 earthquake occurred in Ashgabat and claimed numerous lives.

Monitoring compliance with the necessary building codes is carried out by a research institute subordinate to the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan.

