Turkmenistan holds working group meeting on implementation of Sustainable Development Goals

A meeting of the working group on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan was held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the country.

The participants were acquainted with the data of the Voluntary National Review of Turkmenistan on the implementation of the SDGs in the country, which was presented during the High-Level Political Forum held at the UN Headquarters in New York City in July 2019.

Elena Panova, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, drew attention to the fact that this review was highly appreciated by many UN member states. The government of Turkmenistan is actively introducing key components of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development into national programs, including improving the educational system and healthcare, protecting the environment and efficient use of water resources, the information reads.

In September 2016, Turkmenistan became one of the first states to adopt all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, alongside objectives and indicators for the implementation in the next 15 years at the national level. In Turkmenistan, the Sustainable Development Goals are implemented in three areas, based on economic, social and environmental aspects.

Following the discussions with UN agencies, it was recommended to adopt 148 tasks, 121 of which were adopted without changes and 27 were adapted taking into account national peculiarities of the country. Overall, 175 indicators have been adopted to date.

