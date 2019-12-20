Ethiopian Ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 20

Chairperson of the Turkmen Parliament Gulshat Mammedova accepted credentials of the Ambassador of Ethiopia Girma Temesgen Barkessa, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Government.

The ambassador was informed about the key vectors of the Turkmen domestic and foreign policy, focused on the development of mutually beneficial partnership with all interested states around the world including the countries of the African continent, reads the report.

The ambassador of Ethiopia was also received at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed improving the juridical base between Turkmenistan and Ethiopia, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, proposals on organizing business forums, exhibitions of exported goods and enhancing cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture and textile industry were voiced.

